Man United icon set to join Arsenal as Mikel Arteta makes another major move

Gabriel Heinze has agreed to join Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff at Arsenal, marking a significant addition to the Gunners’ backroom team ahead of the 2025/26 season.

According to David Ornstein, the Argentine coach will step in to replace Carlos Cuesta, who recently departed to take up a role at Parma.

The appointment of Heinze is seen as a strategic move by Arteta as he looks to continue evolving Arsenal’s coaching structure following another competitive season in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta wanted Gabriel Heinze at Arsenal last year

Arteta had previously attempted to bring Heinze to North London in 2024, showing the high regard in which he holds the former Argentina international and his belief in Heinze’s ability to add value to the Gunners’ coaching philosophy.

Heinze, 47, brings with him a wealth of experience both as a player and a coach. During his playing career, he featured for clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Marseille.

He also made over 70 appearances for the Argentina national team, playing in two FIFA World Cups.

Transitioning into management, Heinze has held roles with clubs in Argentina, including stints at Argentinos Juniors and Velez Sarsfield, where he was praised for his focus on developing young talent and implementing a high-intensity playing style, something similar to what Arteta has done at the Emirates Stadium.

Heinze will bring defensive solidity to the Gunners

The addition of Heinze is expected to bring fresh energy and tactical insight to Arsenal’s training ground, with the Argentine coach likely to work closely with the defensive unit while also playing a role in player development and match preparation.

With Arteta’s vision of blending experienced coaching minds and youth development, Heinze’s experience and understanding of elite-level football will be crucial as Arsenal prepare for a demanding campaign across domestic and European competitions.

Heinze is expected to finalise his contract with Arsenal in the coming days and will join the team ahead of their pre-season preparations, ensuring he has time to integrate with the squad and contribute to Arteta’s plans for the 2025/26 season.

