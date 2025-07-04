(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The player was on loan at Aston Villa during the second half of last season, and he is expected to leave the club permanently.

Manchester United have now confirmed that they will hand over the Number 10 shirt to summer signing Matheus Cunha. Journalist Alex Crook believes that it is ‘unlikely’ that Rashford will head to the pre-season tour with Manchester United.

Can Marcus Rashford sort out his future?

It will be interesting to see if he can sort out his future quickly. He will look to join a club where he will get ample opportunities. He is clearly not a key player for Ruben Amorim, and staying at Manchester United next season would not make sense for him. He has been linked with clubs like Barcelona recently. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit comes forward with an offer to sign him.

There is no doubt that he would be a quality acquisition for most teams. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he was regarded as one of the best attackers in the Premier League until recently. If he can get back to that level, he could be an asset for clubs like Barcelona.

Man United need attacking depth

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to replace Rashford adequately if he moves on. They were quite underwhelming in the attack last season, and they need reliable wide players and strikers.

They had a disappointing season, and they finished in the bottom half of the league table last season. Manchester United will look to bounce back strongly, and they must address the weaknesses in their squad during the summer transfer window.

Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho are unlikely to head to the pre-season tour with Manchester United either.