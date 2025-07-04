Report: Marcus Rashford is being eyed as alternative to Liverpool star by European giants

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have reignited their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and could move for the England international if their pursuit of Luis Diaz falls through, according to Christian Falk.

Rashford has long been admired by Bayern’s hierarchy, with the club viewing him as an ideal fit due to his versatility across the front line.

The English attacker can play on both the wings as well as up front, a quality which has impressed the German champions.

Previously, Rashford was deemed “too expensive” for Bayern, with Man United historically reluctant to entertain offers for their academy graduate, who was once considered untouchable at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford is ready to leave Man United

Rashford, often seen as the face of United’s modern era, had consistently stated his desire to remain with his boyhood club.

However, the situation has shifted significantly over the past year. A series of reported disagreements with United manager Ruben Amorim led to Rashford’s unexpected loan move to Aston Villa during the winter window.

There, the forward rediscovered his form, registering four goals and six assists in 17 matches.

Falk reports that Bayern now see an opportunity to revisit their interest in Rashford, particularly if their current pursuit of Liverpool’s Luis Diaz does not materialise.

The club views Rashford as a player capable of making an immediate impact in the Bundesliga while bringing Champions League experience as well as leadership to the Bayern squad.

Bayern Munich could revive Rashford’s career

For Rashford, a move to Bayern could represent a fresh start after a turbulent period at Man United.

The opportunity to compete for domestic and European titles with a club of Bayern’s stature could be appealing, especially given the player’s ambition to consistently perform at the highest level.

From United’s perspective, the future of Rashford remains uncertain. While the forward’s talent is undeniable, the club’s willingness to consider offers could open the door to a move to Bayern Munich.

The German club are still prioritising a move for Liverpool’s Diaz but Rashford has now been identified as an alternative as Liverpool refuse to soften their stance on letting Diaz leave.

