What Mohamed Salah has decided to do after the passing of teammate Diogo Jota

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is set to return to England on Friday, cutting his vacation short in the wake of the tragic death of teammate Diogo Jota, according to Egyptian outlet Yallakora.

Salah, who has been enjoying his summer break after a demanding season with Liverpool, was not expected to return to Merseyside until the start of pre-season training on July 8.

However, the devastating news of Jota’s passing in a car accident has led to an emotional response from the Liverpool squad, with Salah deciding to rejoin the club earlier than planned as players and staff come together during this period of mourning.

Mo Salah decides to return early to Liverpool

Salah has been sharing glimpses of his vacation with fans over the past few weeks, with Turkiye Today reporting that Salah recently spent time in Bodrum, Turkey.

The winger has also visited Mombasa, Kenya, and Mykonos, Greece, as he took time to recharge following Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning season under Arne Slot.

Salah’s decision to return early shows the deep bond within the Liverpool squad and the respect and affection he held for Jota, whose death has sent shockwaves across the football world.

Jota had become a key figure at Liverpool since his arrival from Wolves in 2020, admired by teammates and supporters alike for his relentless work rate.

Football world comes together to mourn the loss

The Portuguese forward’s passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, players, and clubs globally, with Liverpool supporters planning tributes for him ahead of the new season.

For Salah, the return to Merseyside is not just about preparing physically for the challenges of the upcoming campaign but also about standing with his teammates and the club during this difficult time.

The unity within the Liverpool squad, often highlighted by manager Arne Slot and previously by Jurgen Klopp, will be more vital than ever as the team comes together to support each other and Jota’s family while honouring the legacy he leaves behind at Anfield.

Liverpool legends and teammates pay emotional tribute after tragic Jota news