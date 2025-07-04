What Mohamed Salah has decided to do after the passing of teammate Diogo Jota

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is set to return to England on Friday, cutting his vacation short in the wake of the tragic death of teammate Diogo Jota, according to Egyptian outlet Yallakora.
Salah, who has been enjoying his summer break after a demanding season with Liverpool, was not expected to return to Merseyside until the start of pre-season training on July 8.
However, the devastating news of Jota’s passing in a car accident has led to an emotional response from the Liverpool squad, with Salah deciding to rejoin the club earlier than planned as players and staff come together during this period of mourning.
Mo Salah decides to return early to Liverpool
Salah has been sharing glimpses of his vacation with fans over the past few weeks, with Turkiye Today reporting that Salah recently spent time in Bodrum, Turkey.
The winger has also visited Mombasa, Kenya, and Mykonos, Greece, as he took time to recharge following Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning season under Arne Slot.
Salah’s decision to return early shows the deep bond within the Liverpool squad and the respect and affection he held for Jota, whose death has sent shockwaves across the football world.
Jota had become a key figure at Liverpool since his arrival from Wolves in 2020, admired by teammates and supporters alike for his relentless work rate.
Football world comes together to mourn the loss
The Portuguese forward’s passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, players, and clubs globally, with Liverpool supporters planning tributes for him ahead of the new season.
For Salah, the return to Merseyside is not just about preparing physically for the challenges of the upcoming campaign but also about standing with his teammates and the club during this difficult time.
The unity within the Liverpool squad, often highlighted by manager Arne Slot and previously by Jurgen Klopp, will be more vital than ever as the team comes together to support each other and Jota’s family while honouring the legacy he leaves behind at Anfield.
Liverpool legends and teammates pay emotional tribute after tragic Jota news
Such a traumatic tragedy for the players and Diogo and Andres family to come to terms with, they have lost a colleague and a close friend and there family loss is unimaginable and we as fans have lost a special player and human being.
My deepest sympathy and prayers to the Liverpol team and Diogo and Andres family. YWNA
Words fail me. What a truly terrible event to take the lives of two young men in their prime.
The world, the family, the club, team mates and fans of Diogo have lost a lovely man, and a very talented player.
R I P.
So Sad loosing 2 talented young guys.
May the souls Rest in Peace.
May their souls rest in peace 🕊️
It’s tragic that not one lost there lives but to within a family. Diogo for his wife and children only married 11days. As for Andre he will be sadly miss by his family as well. I think everyone around the world will be mourning the lost of a great player and a up and coming player. Liverpool will mourne and celebrate Diogo. Let them rest in peace. Two brother are getting there angel wings fly high and freely…. God bless you will be missed by many ❤️❤️
Totally echo with your respected comments May Diogo & his late brother Andre rest in peace.
what a terrible shock to Liverpool club and the hole soccer world taken away from fans, team mates and your family, All liverpool fans in South Africa are devastated at the passing of great player. thanks for playing every game your best that you could give the CLUB, Rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
IRIP D,JOTA sukra love your football always be happy in the sky,
A very sad moment for all, players fans and football fraternity alike,during this time .It is difficult not to think about it everyday.
Our heartfelt condolences goes out to the family .
Go well Champion,your being with LFC for half a decade has been a joy to us Liverpool fans…You played your role as a champion,as a leader and as a hero….you will be remembered as our great great legend who played for the team fully up to the last day of your life…May your soul rest in peace Diego🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Bad news for us as Liverpool supporters may his soul rest in peace what a player only God knows
Rest in peace Diogo you are gone but you will always be in our minds,may the Almighty God guide and protect your family YWNA
Words can never describe how devastated we are as Liverpool family members about the news of the passing of our striker,Diogo Jota and his brother.
We arre all sincerely passing our condolences to the family, friends , Liverpool and it’s all suppoters all over the world .
RIP JOTA AND HIS BROTHER 😢😢😭😭
Diogo Jota, what a loss!
Though a big loss to us, I believe it’s a huge Heaven’s gain.
Good night bro.
May God bless and keep your family, especially those wonderful kids and their mother.
So sad to lose you Jota. You will forever be our only # 20. YNWA!
LFC is undoubtedly a unique club that develops a legacy if relationships. glad to be a lifelong supporter of a caring club
MHSRIP Condolences to his family and everyone connected to LFC. You have left a legacy behind
we are going to miss u love u all the time I pay tribute to football clubs allover the world most especially LIVERPOOL where he has bn the familly and his wife may ALLAH GIVE U JANAH r.i.p bro
R.I.P Diogo Jota and brother…so devastating 😢…you will be missed by us Lfc supporters and Global football family as a whole….rest on bro
Salah the first one to return early am really sure more will cut short their hols and return too. This is a special club. YNWA
so 😔 Rest easy king Jota
What an amazing player and in coming star, Diogo Jota and Andrea! This news is devastating and heart rending. The tragic deaths of Diogo Jota has sent a fear waves unto our spines as Liverpool die- had supporters. May their souls rest in perfect peace.
Sad news, I was always sure, if jota is brought in, would save our game, unfortunately death doesn’t spare anyone, jota’s time came earlier than expected. We miss you the Legend, YNWA
Rest well Diogo and Andre. I’m simply heartbroken at your passing. Gone to soon. YNWA.
As Liverpool fans, We will miss him. We have to dedicate each and every single goal plus Wins to him and his family
condolences to all concerned . as a man U fan I put aside all rivalry when a human life is so tragically taken . we are all saddened and stand by LFC in honouring a truly remarkable player.
DJ, a miracle you always create on the pitch…. Everyone of us love you…. So so bad… DJ RIEP.
YNWA
So painful. Can only imagine what he’s family is going through. Life lesson learnt take everyday as it’s your last. So much achieved in last few months n just ended like that.
He lives forever
Diego jota was a great player who archive his dream the dreams of Liverpool fans who is getting trophies and also fulfish he wife desire all this with kindness & happiness we thanks you for all you’re doing you were not just a player to me but a brother who do no give up even a tuff circumstance life u got through this year am in pain hearing you’re not more I just wanna say Rip with your brother andre and good luck for your next life🇵🇹🏴
what a loss ….words cannot describe the impact of this devastating news for lfc and for me as a fan really liked Jota may him n his brother rip and may God be a source of strength to his family. rest well my brothers
what a lost for LFC, his wife and family. A fran man in the prime of his life. I’m heartbroken for his wife and family. May God strengthen them .
Diago J.
YNWA……
We used to feel your presence on the pitch .now you’re nowhere to be found, this is an open wound you gave us and noone ever knew how/,when to be healed
we’ve really lost the talented, humble man jota
may you souls rest in peace
Allah should give you high rank in paradise
Jota will be missed
May his soul rest in peace 🕊️
I send my regard and a heartfelt message to all Liverpool fans and the entire family of Jota and all Ugandans as well as the world that truly we had lost a big man .May His Soul Rest In Eterna Peace
so painful to lose such a young talented young man Jota may his soul rest in peace
20 Forever
No more words needed
YNWA
This is beyond what our 💕 can take.Condolences to the Jota family for the tragic loss of two sons at one tragic event.May their souls rest in eternity.We will forever remember Diogo for being part of the Liverpool family.YNWA
It touches my heart , bone and marrow deeply concerning Jota my club striker. My heart is beating simultaneously like a little 5 days old baby because his death makes me bow down my head for many days. But in my conclusion statement, i will forever missed Dogo Jota. May your soul rest in peace.
Great tragedy, not just to the family and Liverpool but to the football fraternity at large, my heart goes out to their families, from incredible high and joy, winning EPL and getting married to losing their lives, condolences to the family and the Liverpool family world wide, YNWA
R I P
I can’t find words, I can’t understand and I can’t believe it. Absolutely devastated and unfair. Diogo seem to be a very honest and loving person, loved by all 😢❤️
RIP Diogo & André 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼❤️
heartbroken ,RIP,walk on forever xx