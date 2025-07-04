Sources: Liverpool eye cut-price deal for one of Europe’s best young defenders

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have moved quickly to position themselves for the signing of highly-rated RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The Reds are club working on a “cut-price” deal that could see them secure one of Europe’s top young defenders well below market expectations.

The 22-year-old French defender is considered one of Bundesliga’s most promising talents. He made 31 appearances in all competitions for the German club last season.

Despite signing a long-term contract with the German club until 2029, Lukeba is keen on a summer move after Leipzig’s failure to qualify for European competition, with the player determined to continue his development at Champions League level.

Liverpool identify Castello Lukeba as their transfer target

Liverpool, under the guidance of manager Arne Slot, see Lukeba as a key part of their defensive rebuild as they plan for the future while maintaining their competitiveness at the top of the Premier League.

Leipzig had included a €90 million release clause in Lukeba’s contract, but it is understood that this figure was largely symbolic.

During internal discussions between Lukeba and Leipzig, there was an agreement that a transfer could proceed for a significantly lower fee if the right club came forward.

Liverpool are looking to capitalise on this agreement and are preparing an offer in the region of £50-55 million, a figure they believe reflects fair market value while providing Leipzig with funds to reinvest in their squad.

The Anfield hierarchy is optimistic that the player’s desire to join and Leipzig’s understanding of the situation will help facilitate a deal without the prolonged negotiations that can often derail high-profile transfers.

Lukeba is keen on a move to Anfield

Sources close to the player indicate Lukeba is excited by the prospect of joining Liverpool, where he would have the opportunity to work under Slot, compete at the highest level, and develop alongside players like Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and others.

The Merseyside club will face competition from Bayern Munich and Tottenham for the signature of the young French defender.

With Ibrahima Konate facing an uncertain future at the club and Jarell Quansah leaving to join Bayer Leverkusen, a central defender is needed at Anfield to maintain the depth and quality in their squad.

