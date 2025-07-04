Sources: Striker chooses Arsenal as his next destination despite other lucrative offers

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres has made it clear that his heart is set on joining Arsenal this summer, despite receiving high-paying offers from Saudi Arabia, other Premier League clubs, and top Serie A sides, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The Swedish forward, who has been one of Europe’s most impressive strikers over the past season, has finalised a verbal agreement with Arsenal on a contract that will run until 2030, with an annual salary of £10 million plus performance-related bonuses.

Gyokeres’ decision to prioritise a move to North London was heavily influenced by his conversations with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who outlined a clear vision of the striker’s role in the club’s long-term project.

Mikel Arteta has convinced Viktor Gyokeres to join Arsenal

Arteta’s promise of a central role in Arsenal’s attacking plans, coupled with the opportunity to compete in the Champions League, proved crucial in convincing Gyokeres to reject more financially lucrative options elsewhere.

Offers from Saudi clubs, which would have seen him earn significantly higher wages, and interest from Premier League rivals and Serie A giants, were not enough to sway the 27-year-old, who sees Arsenal as the perfect platform to take the next step in his career.

Gyokeres’ agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, is currently in advanced negotiations with the Arsenal hierarchy to finalise the remaining details of the transfer, including the payment structure with Sporting.

It is believed that Gyokeres’ stance has been communicated directly to Sporting president Frederico Varandas, with the striker delivering a clear message: ‘My priority is Arsenal’.

His arrival would add a new dimension to Arsenal’s attack and provide them with the lethal striker that they were missing in their squad.

Gunners can address their goal scoring issues

Having challenged for the Premier League title for three seasons in a row and failing to win it, the attacker is going to provide the Gunners a cutting edge in the final third and make them a feared attacking force in Europe.

Gyokeres managed to score 54 goals in 52 appearances for Sporting last season and considering the creative quality that the Gunners have, he is going to enjoy being a part of their team.

With the forward eager to join the project and personal terms agreed, the focus now shifts to finalising the agreement with Sporting, who are expected to demand a substantial fee for their star striker.

Sources: Thomas Partey gets ready for the next chapter after leaving Arsenal