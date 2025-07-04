Sources: Thomas Partey gets ready for the next chapter after leaving Arsenal

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Thomas Partey is officially a free agent following the expiration of his Arsenal contract, sparking widespread interest from top European clubs as the Ghanaian midfielder looks to secure the next chapter of his career.

Partey, 31, leaves Arsenal after a mixed spell in North London where injuries hampered his consistency.

Whenever he was fit, he contributed greatly to Arsenal’s midfield but his recurring injury issues made it difficult for him to perform to the best of his ability.

Last season, he was one of the ever-present players in the Gunners midfield though, making 52 appearances for the club in all competitions and helping them to challenge for the league title and making it to the semifinal of the Champions League.

Thomas Partey is attracting interest from European clubs

Now, the experienced midfielder is attracting strong interest across the continent, with Turkish giants Besiktas and Fenerbahce already in contact with his entourage, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Both clubs have expressed a clear intention to submit initial proposals, viewing Partey as a marquee addition to strengthen their midfield ahead of the 2025/26 season.

As per sources close to the player, Partey is seeking a minimum three-year contract with a salary of €6 million per season. While there is currently a gap between these demands and the financial packages Turkish clubs are prepared to offer, discussions remain active, with all parties optimistic about finding common ground should the player prioritise the move.

Interest in Partey extends well beyond Turkey. In Spain, Atletico Madrid, where Partey previously spent five successful years, and Barcelona have made enquiries regarding his availability, while Juventus have reignited their interest in bringing Partey to Serie A.

Midfielder wants to play at highest level after Arsenal exit

Partey’s camp has made it clear that the midfielder’s priority is to remain in Europe and compete at the highest level, ideally in the Champions League, as he aims to maximise the next phase of his career while capitalising on the considerable interest he is receiving across the European market.

The Ghanaian international is in no rush to decide, preferring to carefully assess all available options to ensure his next move is at a top club in Europe.

His quality and experience is undeniable and if he can manage to stay away from fitness issues, he can be a useful addition to some of the top clubs in Europe this summer.

