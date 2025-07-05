Noni Madueke could be on his way to Arsenal (Photo by Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to sign at least two attacking players this summer, and the first of those is edging closer to joining Mikel Arteta’s squad.

It’s no secret that Arteta wants improvements to the attacking areas in his squad. A new striker and left winger are wanted in particular, although their pursuit of targets so far has not been as expected. However, things now look to be heading in the right direction.

The likes of Nico Williams, Rodrygo Goes and Anthony Gordon have been linked with Arsenal in recent weeks, but a new name has emerged as their leading candidate in the last few days: Noni Madueke. And their chances of signing him from Chelsea have now taken a significant step forward.

Arsenal agree personal terms with Noni Madueke

This week, Arsenal have been working on a deal for Madueke, and they have now agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old, as reported by David Ornstein. The 23-year-old, who has amassed 11 goals and four assists during the extended 2024-25 season, has given the green light for a move to north London, which means that club-to-club talks can soon take place.

Madueke can operate on both wings, which is ideal for Arsenal in that he can rotate with Bukayo Saka – in order to manage his workload. There is confidence that a deal can be done with Chelsea, given that the two clubs have strong off-field relations due to having done a number of deals in recent years – the latest of which happened earlier this summer when Kepa Arrizabalaga headed to the Emirates.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get this done. It will also be interested to see the asking price that Chelsea set for Madueke, whose time at Stamford Bridge looks to be coming to a close.