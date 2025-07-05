Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal “advancing” on surprise attacker transfer

Noni Madueke and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal are advancing in talks with Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

The England international has not yet expressed a desire to leave Chelsea, though he is said to be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium, according to Romano’s post on X.

It remains to be seen if this deal will definitely happen, but it seems like one that Arsenal are keen to explore as they look for more depth in attack for next season.

Arsenal have also been linked with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes by AS, while Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is also among their targets, as per the Guardian and others.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Noni Madueke’s talks with Arsenal

Now it seems talks are advancing between Arsenal and Madueke, even if not in club to club talks for the moment, according to Romano in the post below…

Romano said: “Understand Arsenal have now started advancing on personal terms discussions with Noni Madueke. Madueke hasn’t asked to leave Chelsea at this stage, focused on Club World Cup; meanwhile he’s understood to be open to Arsenal move. Nothing agreed/close between clubs yet.”

This update comes as Romano also posted a quote from Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca saying he only wanted players staying with the club if they were happy to be there.

This was Maresca’s response when asked about the Madueke to Arsenal stories.

Madueke out, Kudus in for Chelsea?

It could be that Chelsea are already preparing for life without Madueke as they’ve been strongly linked with West Ham United right winger Mohammed Kudus.

Simon Phillips recently claimed CFC had a £50m bid for Kudus rejected by West Ham, but he could be an ideal like-for-like replacement for Madueke on that right-hand side.

Some Chelsea fans might be concerned about letting Madueke go, however, as he’s shown plenty of potential, while Kudus actually seemed to go backwards with his performances for West Ham last season.