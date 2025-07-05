Club approach €90m star but Arsenal have clear advantage in transfer race

Mikel Arteta and Rodrygo Goes (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has reportedly been the subject of an approach from Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr but would prefer a move to the Premier League.

The Brazil international, who can play on either flank or as a central striker, is facing an uncertain future this summer due to there being so much competition for places at the Bernabeu.

Arsenal have shown a strong interest in Rodrygo, as per AS, who have claimed the Gunners could even be ready to pay as much as €90m for him.

There’s now also been another update that sounds positive for Arsenal, as Al Nassr have reached out to Rodrygo’s representatives, according to Sky’s Sacha Tavolieri.

Tavolieri claims, however, that Rodrygo has a clear preference to move to the Premier League.

Arsenal in a strong position for Rodrygo transfer

This looks like Arsenal have a real opportunity here, but of course one imagines there’ll be other big names from England to watch out for.

Rodrygo is a top talent who can score and assist at a decent rate, so one imagines Arsenal wouldn’t be the only club over here looking to snap him up if he were to become available.

With Luis Diaz being linked with Bayern Munich by Christian Falk, as per CF Bayern Insider, it could be that Liverpool will soon need a left-sided wide-forward of Rodrygo’s profile.

The 24-year-old would also surely be a dream for Manchester United at the moment due to their need to offload and replace struggling duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Rodrygo’s achievements at Real Madrid

If Rodrygo does have to leave Madrid this summer, he can do so with his head held high.

The Brazilian has scored 68 goals in 269 appearances for Los Blancos, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions League titles during that time.

“He’s probably the most gifted player in the squad.” Jude Bellingham praises Rodrygo and shares his thoughts on the Kylian Mbappé and Vini Jr. duo ? pic.twitter.com/lzJHc0S3Jr — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 19, 2025

As per the video above, Rodrygo also earned special praise from Jude Bellingham earlier this year, showing what an unsung hero he’s often been.

Even if the Saudi Pro League is growing, it’s surely too early for a player like Rodrygo to be thinking about going there when he could achieve so much more at the very highest level.