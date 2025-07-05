Semih Kilicsoy could be joining Aston Villa (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are looking to sign a new striker this summer irrespective of whether Ollie Watkins leave the club, and they have now been offered the chance to sign an exciting talent.

Jhon Duran has not been replaced by Aston Villa since he left for Al-Nassr in January, so one of the objectives for sporting director Mochi is for a new striker to be brought to Villa Park. A number of candidates have been identified, and the latest is a rising star from Türkiye.

Aston Villa offered chance to sign Semih Kilicsoy

As reported by FootballFanCast, Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign Besiktas forward Semih Kiliscoy. The 19-year-old, who has 16 goals in 85 appearances for the Turkish giants, will be on the market this summer as he appears to have been replaced in Istanbul by former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who had a spell on loan at Villa Park during the 2018-19 season.

Kilicsoy, who has already made four international appearances for Türkiye, has reportedly held talks with Aston Villa, who could seal a deal for a fee in the region of £13m. Besiktas have not been impressed with his goalscoring record, which is another reason why they would be willing to part ways for a reduced price.

Kilicsoy can also operate as a left winger, which will make him an attractive prospect for Aston Villa. And while his goal record has been relatively poor, Unai Emery is the sort of manager that will be able to improve his development over the coming years.

As such, this could be a good signing for Aston Villa if it comes to fruition. But for now, an agreement is not close to being done, as talks with Besiktas have not yet been initiated by sporting director Monchi.