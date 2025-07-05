Josh Acheampong could leave Chelsea this summer (Photo by Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea have already been very busy in the transfer market this summer, and more business is expected once their Club World Cup adventure is over. And it will not only be signings that are made, but sales too.

Despite having spent a vast amount in recent years, Chelsea have had very few PSR concerns, and a reason for this is their academy to command significant fees are academy players, such as Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher. And another that could fall into this category this summer is Josh Acheampong.

Chelsea prepared to entertain offers for Josh Acheampong

Acheampong, who had been linked with Man United earlier in the year, is unlikely to see much playing time at Chelsea due to the presence of Reece James and Malo Gusto. As a result, former scout Mick Brown believes that he could be sold this summer, as per Football Insider.

“Chelsea have some big decisions to make this summer. At this time of the year, agents tend to get busy and start talking about the players’ futures. There’s been a bit of talk about Josh Acheampong, which may have come from the agent, suggesting he could be leaving Chelsea. From what I hear, that might have come from club trying to drum up interest in him.

As it stands, it’s unlikely that he’ll get into the Chelsea team with what they’ve already got. Enzo Maresca doesn’t see him breaking into the starting XI and wasn’t overly keen to give him chances last season, although he did give him a few.

“I think if offers come in for him, they’re going to be willing to let him go. In terms of interest, Newcastle and Tottenham have been mentioned, so let’s see if they make a move.”

It remains to be seen whether Acheampong does leave Chelsea this summer, but it would be no surprise if he was open to a move, given his situation at Stamford Bridge.