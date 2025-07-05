Done deal: Manchester United officially announce full-back signing

Diego Leon has signed for Manchester United (Picture via Man Utd, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Diego Leon on their official site and social channels today.

The 18-year-old, who can play left-back or left wing-back, has just completed a move to Old Trafford after first being linked with him months ago.

See below for an old post on X from Fabrizio Romano, as he first revealed Man Utd’s pursuit of Leon back in December last year, saying the Red Devils were in active talks to sign him…

?? Manchester United are in active talks with Cerro Porteno for 17 year old left back Diego León as talent for the future. Similar to Sekou Koné deal last summer, Man Utd keep looking at talents from abroad and $4m deal is being discussed also with León’s agents. pic.twitter.com/uun9k4Hq9i — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 11, 2024

Now Leon’s move to United has finally been made official, with the club welcoming him and suggesting he could be part of both the academy and first-team.

Manchester United statement on Diego Leon

Their statement read: “Manchester United are delighted to announce the signing of exciting young defender Diego Leon, subject to registration.

“The Paraguay youth international has joined from Cerro Porteno in his homeland.

“The talented full-back has already played 33 senior games, scoring 4 goals, for his club.

“Leon reached the age of 18 in April and as an emerging talent will be supported by our first team and the Academy whilst he settles into life in Manchester.

“Welcome to United, Diego!”

Can Diego Leon make an immediate impact for Man United?

Leon is most likely one for the future, but it will be interesting to see if he gets some first-team chances soon.

MUFC aren’t exactly blessed with great options at left-back, with Luke Shaw struggling with both fitness and form for some time now.

Patrick Dorgu joined United in January but hasn’t performed that well since his move from Serie A side Lecce.

That could mean Leon soon gets a chance to stake his claim for a first-team place.