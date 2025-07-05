Oasis pay emotional tribute to late Liverpool star Diogo Jota

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Diogo Jota tribute at Oasis concert
Diogo Jota tribute at Oasis concert (Photo via Nick Newell, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Oasis paid an emotional tribute to the late Diogo Jota during a performance of ‘Live Forever’ last night.

Liverpool fans and the footballing world in general have been left in shock after the tragic news of Jota dying in a car accident earlier this week.

See below as Nick Newell’s post went viral yesterday, being shared by the likes of TNT Sports on social media…

Oasis displayed an image of Jota in his number 20 shirt, which Liverpool officially confirmed would be retired following the sad news of his death.

Tributes pour in for late Liverpool star Diogo Jota

Jota and his brother Andre were both killed in a car accident in Spain earlier this week, and there have been emotional tributes paid since, while his funeral is also being held today, as reported via the BBC.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson could be seen coming to lay flowers for their teammate.

Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson pay tribute to Diogo Jota
Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson pay tribute to Diogo Jota (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson also arrived at Anfield to pay his respects, along with hundreds of fans.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal logo and Mikel Arteta
Report: Arsenal willing to pay €90m for statement signing following talks in recent weeks
Tino Livramento of Newcastle plus yellow 'breaking news' banner
Newcastle United set £80m price tag for Manchester City transfer target
Liverpool honour Diogo Jota’s legacy with heartfelt gesture to his family

Jota married his partner Rute Cardoso just over a week before he died, and his funeral is being held at the same location of their wedding.

It’s hard to imagine how painful this must be for those close to Jota, and CaughtOffside’s thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates at this difficult time.

More Stories Diogo Jota

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *