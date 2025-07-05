Leeds United hold talks to sign Illan Meslier replacement this summer

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Leeds United have initiated talks with goalkeeper Lucas Perri as the club look to strengthen its goalkeeping department ahead of their return to the Premier League, with current first-choice Illan Meslier’s position under increasing scrutiny.

According to The Guardian, Leeds, alongside fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland, are actively in the market for a new goalkeeper to ensure survival and stability in the top flight.

Both clubs understand that defensive solidity is crucial to remaining in the Premier League, and a reliable, commanding goalkeeper is at the centre of their planning.

Perri, currently at Lyon, has emerged as a prime candidate for Leeds. The 27-year-old Brazilian shot-stopper has impressed the Whites.

Leeds United want a new goalkeeper this summer

Perri’s situation is particularly intriguing, as Lyon, having recently been relegated to Ligue 2 due to financial mismanagement and on-field struggles, may need to offload key players to stabilise their finances, creating an opportunity for Leeds to secure the highly-rated keeper at a reasonable fee.

Leeds’ interest in Perri comes amid concerns over Illan Meslier’s form, with the Frenchman having faced criticism for inconsistency.

Leeds’ return to the Premier League has forced the club to re-evaluate every position to ensure they have players who can consistently perform at the highest level.

Djordje Petrovic is also on the radar of the Whites

Alongside Perri, Leeds are also reportedly considering a move for Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic, with discussions held with both goalkeepers as the Whites assess the best fit for Daniel Farke’s system.

For Leeds, the addition of a new goalkeeper is a critical step in their summer rebuild as they look to avoid the fate of many promoted clubs that struggle to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Perri, with his European experience and proven quality, could be a valuable addition to the Leeds squad, providing both competition for Meslier and the potential to take over the number one spot should the Frenchman fail to improve his consistency.

