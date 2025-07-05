Club “love” Liverpool star and will “100%” try again to sign him, says Fabrizio Romano

Luis Diaz with Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Luis Diaz is reportedly a transfer target for Barcelona, who “love” the player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that Barca will “100%” try again for Diaz, even though Liverpool closed the door on a departure for the Colombia international earlier in this transfer window.

It seems the Reds would ideally like to keep Diaz, but there remains some uncertainty over his future as Barcelona show a strong interest in him.

The Catalan giants could do with a player of his profile after missing out on Nico Williams, and it seems they’re determined not to give up on this potential deal…

“Barcelona already wanted to go for Luis Diaz at Liverpool. So Barcelona love Luis Diaz. People at the club love Luis Diaz, they wanted to go for him and they expect Barcelona to try again,” Romano said.

“We also have to mention that this is not going to be an easy deal or an or a fast deal or anything like that.

“Liverpool already closed their doors to Bayern in the recent days. It was two three days ago when Bayern called for Luis Diaz. Liverpool said not for sale. The player is not going anywhere.

“And then earlier in the window when Barcelona made a first approach for Luis Diaz. In that case, Liverpool already said no to Barca.”

He added: “But I also can tell you for sure 100% that Barcelona will try. Barcelona will make new approaches and Barcelona will see if this deal is going to be feasible and possible for this summer transfer window.”

Diaz has shone during his time at Anfield and it makes sense that he remains a key part of Arne Slot’s plans, but he might also be tempted to show what he can do at an elite European giant like Barcelona.

Would Luis Diaz be a good signing for Barcelona?

Diaz finished the 2024/25 season with 17 goals and five assists in all competitions, helping Liverpool to win the Premier League title.

His stats perhaps aren’t quite as impressive as Raphinha or Lamine Yamal, but he’d also offer something a bit different on that left-hand side, while he can also play centrally to provide cover for the ageing Robert Lewandowski…

Diaz is more of a dribbler and a ball carrier than Raphinha, even if he doesn’t necessarily have quite the same end product.

The 28-year-old would likely be missed by Liverpool, even if they already have the likes of Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo as other options in their attack.

That’s probably not enough depth to cover LFC for the entire season as they once again look to win the Premier League title and compete for major honours like the Champions League.