Man United are set to continue their business in the coming weeks, and one deal that could be done involves Marcus Rashford. The forward does not appear to have any future at Old Trafford, which is why his departure will be sought for the second transfer window in a row.

In recent weeks, Rashford has been linked to various clubs, including Bayern Munich. But at this stage, it is most likely that he seals a move to La Liga champions Barcelona, who have retained their interest in the 27-year-old after missing out on him in January.

Barcelona’s failed attempt to sign Nico Williams, who signed a new 10-year contract with Athletic Club on Friday, has made it more likely that Rashford heads to Catalonia this summer, and concrete moves are now starting to be made.

Barcelona and Man United to discuss Marcus Rashford deal

As reported by Santi Aouna, Barcelona and Man United are expected to open talks over a deal for Rashford in the next few days. A loan is expected to be pursued by the La Liga side, although those at Old Trafford would prefer a permanent sale in order to be able to spend more on their own targets this summer.

It has been widely reported that Rashford is strongly prioritising a move to Barcelona above all other clubs that have shown interest in his services. And the signs are that his dream move is edging closer to becoming a reality.

However, it is not guaranteed that a deal can be done. Barcelona are struggling with financial problems, so it will not be easy for them to meet Man United’s demands. On top of this, they are also considering a move for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, although that one will be even more difficult than a prospective deal for Rashford.