John Victor of Botafogo celebrates following the team's victory as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain looks on the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group B match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Botafogo FR at Rose Bowl Stadium on June 19, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Man United have already been busy this summer, and their intention is to wrap up more signings over the coming weeks. Bryan Mbeumo and a new striker are wanted, and a goalkeeper looks to be on the agenda too.

Andre Onana as come in for a lot of criticism during his two-year spell at Man United, and there are chances for him to be replaced. Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi has emerged as a leading candidate to replace him at Old Trafford, but he is not the only player that is being considered by club officials.

Man United eye move for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor

As reported by BolaVIP, Man United have re-ignited their interest in John Victor, whom they were interested in earlier in the year. The 29-year-old was a standout performer for Botafogo at the Club World Cup, and his reward for that form could be a move to Manchester.

According to the report, Man United are prepared to pay £10m for John. Botafogo do not want to sell, but they are open to negotiating – although it is not yet clear what their asking price is for the Brazilian, who is the only goalkeeper to have kept a clean sheet against PSG at the Club World Cup.

John could arrive as a starter for Man United, but if Onana were to stay, it is more likely that he would replace Altay Bayindir as the club’s backup goalkeeper. However, he would be more than capable of pushing for the starting spot at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen whether Man United make a serious pursuit for John. Right now, it could depend on whether Onana leaves, which does not look overly likely for the time being.