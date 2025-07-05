Man United told they can sign Chelsea star for just £35m this summer

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking at Premier League attackers to strengthen their attack this summer.

Manager Ruben Amorim wants to add new players to his squad this summer who can help the club in scoring goals and creating chances.

The signing of Matheus Cunha has served as a reminder that the Red Devils lack quality in the final third.

With a move for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins being reported in some sections of the media, it is important to remember that the Premier League giants have also been linked with a move for Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku.

Man United have been told Nkunku’s price tag

United have been quoted a fee of £35 million to sign Chelsea’s French attacker, according to The Mirror.

Nkunku was signed by Chelsea from RB Leipzig in for £52 million, arriving with high expectations after lighting up the Bundesliga. However, the Frenchman’s time at Stamford Bridge has been marred by persistent injury setbacks.

Nkunku has struggled to secure a consistent role, and with Chelsea aggressively reshaping their attack, the forward is now considered surplus to requirements.

Chelsea have already spent big this summer, signing Joao Pedro and Liam Delap while the signing of winger Jamie Gittens is also edging closer.

Blues need to offload players to balance finances

With Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, and Estevao Willian also in the picture, Chelsea need to offload players to balance their books amid Profit and Sustainability Rule (PSR) pressures.

Since the Blues are looking to offload Nkunku, United can take advantage of that situation and make a move for the former Bundesliga attacker.

He may not be Amorim’s top transfer target but his availability for a bargain fee could be a good opportunity for the Red Devils to explore this summer.

