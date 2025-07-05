“New talks” likely as Man United star “super keen” to ensure this transfer goes through

Marcus Rashford, Andre Onana, and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says he expects there to be new talks and contacts over a potential transfer taking Marcus Rashford from Manchester United to Barcelona.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Man Utd under current manager Ruben Amorim, and left the club for a loan spell at Aston Villa in the second half of 2024/25.

It now seems clear Rashford won’t be returning to United next season, with Barca emerging as the player’s clear preference for his next move.

See below as Romano has provided an update on the Rashford and Barcelona situation, suggesting it’s highly likely there will be further discussions over this deal as the 27-year-old is “super keen” on a move to the Nou Camp…

Romano also speaks in the video about Barcelona being keen on Nico Williams this summer, though he’s now staying at Athletic Bilbao.

Meanwhile, there’s also talk of Luis Diaz being a Barca target, but Liverpool don’t want to let the Colombia international go.

That could mean Rashford ends up making sense as a decent alternative in that position.

Marcus Rashford needs the right move to revive his career

Rashford struggled to find his best form towards the end of his time at United, while he also didn’t do that much of note whilst on loan at Villa.

This next step looks like a really important one for Rashford, who needs to be playing regularly and getting back to showing he’s capable of performing for a big club.

It wasn’t that long ago that Rashford was widely thought of as one of the best attacking players in Europe, but this surprise dip has now been going on for almost two years.

It would be a bit of a gamble for Barcelona to sign him now, but he clearly still thinks he can contribute something for a club like them.