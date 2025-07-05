“I know…” – Enzo Maresca speaks out on potential £50m Chelsea signing

Enzo Maresca during Palmeiras vs Chelsea (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has insisted he can’t say anything about West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus at the moment.

The Ghana international has been linked as a £50m target for Chelsea by Simon Phillips and others in recent times, though it could also be that other top clubs get involved in the race for his signature.

Tottenham are also a possible contender for Kudus, according to a recent post by Fabrizio Romano, who has now also taken to X to quote Maresca discussing the player.

See below for Romano’s recent post about Spurs targeting Kudus, as well as Maresca admitting the 24-year-old is a player he’s known for a while…

??? Talks between Mohammed Kudus and Tottenham on project/personal terms are underway, positive approach. Kudus’ open to joining Spurs while talks continue with both player and West Ham sides. There are two more clubs still involved in the race. pic.twitter.com/0CHu5WtP6x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2025

?? Enzo Maresca on Mohammed Kudus and Chelsea: “He’s a West Ham player so I can’t say nothing… the only thing I can say is I know Kudus since Ajax”. pic.twitter.com/w2GFiMiTCa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2025

Maresca said: “He’s a West Ham player so I can’t say nothing… the only thing I can say is I know Kudus since Ajax.”

Where will Mohammed Kudus end up this summer?

Kudus looks like he has it in him to make the step up to playing at a higher level than West Ham, though he also struggled to show his best form last season.

The former Ajax man could have a key role to play at Chelsea, where he might be seen as an upgrade on Noni Madueke as a left-footed option from that right-hand side.

Madueke’s future is also in some doubt, with Romano speaking on YouTube about Arsenal holding some talks over signing the Chelsea attacker.

Tottenham might also be seen as a tempting option for Kudus in order to ensure he plays regularly, as there might still be too much competition for him at Stamford Bridge.

How does Kudus compare to Madueke?

Is Kudus really an upgrade on Madueke? Most Chelsea fans probably wouldn’t feel that that’s necessarily the case.

See below for a graphic comparing their data over the last two seasons…

While stats aren’t everything, this perhaps indicates that Madueke has a bit more to his game than Kudus overall.

There are areas where Kudus is superior, however, such as crosses and assists, which is an important metric as Chelsea perhaps haven’t done enough to get enough out of their strikers in recent times due to not giving them the right service.