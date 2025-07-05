Johan Bakayoko is wanted by Newcastle (Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Newcastle are in the market for a new right winger, which is a position that they have wanted to address for years. Eddie Howe will have a big say in who’s signed, and he has his sights set on Johan Bakayoko.

Bakayoko has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe in recent years, and Newcastle are one of them. They identified him as a leading target back in January, but a deal was not pursued in the end due to PSR concerns. But these are now over for the Carabao Cup winners, who are expected to spend big this summer.

Eddie Howe keen for Newcastle to sign Johan Bakayoko

And Bakayoko has a considerable chance to join Newcastle this summer, with Pete O’Rourke informing Football Insider that Howe is a big fan of the PSV Eindhoven man.

“Bakayoko I’m sure would probably be interested in a move if it was the right offer. He wants to be playing at the highest level, which Newcastle can offer to him with Champions League football. With his contract going into the final year, it could be a lot cheaper than potentially some of those other players, so he could be a very smart signing for Eddie Howe.”

Bakayoko’s stocks are low at the moment due to an underwhelming 2024-25 season, and his PSV contract is also set to expire in 2026. As a result, there is a belief that he can be acquired for a reduced price, which would be music to the ears of Newcastle.

However, it does not appear likely that a move will be made this summer, given that Newcastle are closing in on a deal for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga, who is another player well-liked by Howe.