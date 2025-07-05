“My message…” – Arsenal target’s manager drops possible transfer hint

Noni Madueke in action for Chelsea against Palmeiras (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has spoken out about Noni Madueke’s future amid transfer rumours linking the England winger as a target for Arsenal.

Madueke appears to be one of a number of attacking players on Arsenal’s radar this summer, along with other big names like Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

Rodrygo has been linked with Arsenal by Spanish outlet AS, while Eze has been mentioned as a target by the Guardian and others.

Meanwhile, see below as Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg recently posted on X about Arsenal’s efforts to sign Madueke from London rivals Chelsea…

???? Understand Arsenal have already submitted an offer to Noni #Madueke. 23 y/o winger could leave Chelsea in the summer. Talks have started. #CFC Madueke is one of several top profiles Arsenal are assessing for this position. Arsenal are still considering a transfer for… pic.twitter.com/lbHY8XEurT — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 1, 2025

Enzo Maresca on Noni Madueke transfer situation

Now Fabrizio Romano has quoted Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca as discussing Madueke’s situation.

See the quotes below and draw your own conclusions, but it perhaps looks like a subtle hint from the Italian tactician that he’d be prepared for the 23-year-old to leave if he doesn’t want to stay at Stamford Bridge any longer…

? Maresca on Noni Madueke and Arsenal: “Noni has been very important for us. But my message to the players and to the club is that I want just players that are happy to be with us. The ones that are not happy, they are free to go”. “Noni has been very good during the season”. pic.twitter.com/vKp0V3042T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2025

Maresca said: “Noni has been very important for us. But my message to the players and to the club is that I want just players that are happy to be with us. The ones that are not happy, they are free to go. Noni has been very good during the season.”

Do Arsenal need Noni Madueke?

Madueke is a talented young player with plenty of potential, but the links with Arsenal are perhaps a bit surprising.

While Rodrygo and Eze could fill in on the left, Madueke’s best position is on the right, but he’s surely not going to get much playing time with Bukayo Saka ahead of him in the pecking order.

It will be interesting if Madueke is prepared to join Arsenal and perhaps become a squad player, or if Mikel Arteta perhaps ends up using him in a different role.

Nothing has been done yet, of course, so it will be interesting to see if this gets more concrete or if AFC decide to push ahead with the likes of Rodrygo and Eze instead.