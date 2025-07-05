Nottingham Forest asked for Newcastle United star in swap deal for Anthony Elanga

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have made a move for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga this summer.

The Magpies are leading the race to sign the former Manchester United player having made a bid in the region of £55 million.

Agreeing personal terms with the player may not be an issue and his arrival is going to solve a huge problem for Eddie Howe and his team.

The Magpies manager desperately need a wide attacking player in his squad and Elanga fits the profile of the player he is looking for.

He has shown his goal scoring and goal creation ability for Forest last season and his individual performances have caught the attention of clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham.

Newcastle United rejected Forest’s approach for Murphy

As part of their discussions with Newcastle, Nottingham Forest reportedly proposed a swap deal that would have seen Jacob Murphy move to the City Ground in exchange for Elanga.

However, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Howe immediately vetoed the proposal due to his high regard for Murphy’s contribution to Newcastle’s squad.

“When Forest and Newcastle were talking about a potential deal for Elanga late in the winter window, my understanding is that Forest actually wanted to take [Jacob] Murphy in part exchange. Eddie Howe put a stop to that because he’s such a big fan of Murphy.”

Howe wants Murphy at Newcastle next season

Murphy, who has become a reliable option under Howe, is valued not only for his versatility across the front line and wing-back positions but also for his positive influence in the dressing room.

Newcastle’s refusal to part ways with Murphy highlights the club’s commitment to maintaining squad depth while ensuring the dressing room culture remains strong as they look to compete on multiple fronts next season.

Champions League football next season will put added pressure on Howe and his squad and he needs depth in his squad to deal with the fixture congestion.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will eventually sign Elanga, but if they do, it will not involve the departure of of Murphy.

Newcastle United set £80m price tag for Manchester City transfer target