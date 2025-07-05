Official: Chelsea announce the signing of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Chelsea have officially confirmed the signing of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, completing a deal worth £48.5 million plus an additional £3.5 million in potential add-ons.

The 20-year-old English winger has put pen to paper on a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge, according to the club’s official website.

Bynoe-Gittens, widely regarded as one of England’s most exciting emerging talents, arrives after a promising spell at Borussia Dortmund.

The young winger scored 12 goals for Dortmund last season in all competitions.

Chelsea add more depth to their attack

The winger joins a rapidly evolving Chelsea attack that has already seen the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer.

Bynoe-Gittens’ arrival will add depth and competition on the flanks, providing Maresca with a versatile option who can operate on either wing.

His ability to take on defenders, create space, and deliver quality in the final third will be key as Chelsea aim to improve their attacking output, an area that has been inconsistent over the past two seasons.

Gittens is delighted to join the Blues

Speaking upon signing, Bynoe-Gittens expressed his excitement to return to England and take the next step in his career at Chelsea.

‘It feels great,’ Gittens said. ‘It’s a great feeling to join such a big club as Chelsea.

‘I can’t wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It’s an amazing feeling.’

Bynoe-Gittens’ arrival could also have implications for Chelsea’s existing wingers, with speculation over the futures of players like Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

The latter has been linked with a move to Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Arsenal with the Gunners making progress to sign the English winger this summer.

