Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream – How to watch this intriguing Club World Cup quarter-final

Xabi Alonso and Niko Kovac (Photo by Richard Pelham, Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund in tonight’s big game in the FIFA Club World Cup quarter finals.

The Spanish giants will be the favourites to get past the Bundesliga giants and into the semi-finals of this summer’s new-look competition, which has been majorly expanded since its old format.

It’s been pretty entertaining viewing so far, and this is another exciting looking contest featuring two big names, who recently contested the Champions League final.

What kind of a show can they put on for us in tonight’s game in the US? Read on to find out how you can watch the game and follow the action for free.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

If you want to make sure you don’t miss tonight’s big game between Madrid and Dortmund, be sure to get yourself over to DAZN for a free live stream.

While there is the option to pay for a premium service, which includes replays and extended match highlights, you can also get a basic service for completely free.

That’s a pretty great deal when it’s so often tricky and expensive to watch matches during the regular club season.

Jude Bellingham to come up against Jobe Bellingham

As if this game didn’t have enough already going for it, one intriguing storyline will also be the fact that brothers Jude Bellingham and Jobe Bellingham will be coming head to head.

For Jude, it’s also a meeting against his former club, where his younger brother recently moved to from Sunderland.

Bellingham’s parents Mark and Denise are so often seen watching their sons’ games, and it will be fascinating to keep an eye out for their reactions tonight to see who they’re supporting!

What are your predictions for this game? Which team will come out on top, and which Bellingham brother will have the better evening? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!