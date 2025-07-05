Report: Man United launch bargain move for Casemiro replacement

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are set to submit an opening offer for Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, according to GiveMeSport.

Ndidi has emerged as a priority target for United, with Amorim keen on adding a combative, ball-winning midfielder to complement the technical and creative players already in the squad.

The midfielder is eligible to leave Leicester City this summer following the Foxes’ relegation back to the Championship, with a clause in his contract allowing interested clubs to trigger his departure for a modest £9 million fee.

Man United want to sign Ndidi in a bargain move

However, United are expected to test Leicester’s resolve with an initial £5 million “lowball” offer, believing that the financial pressures of operating in the Championship, coupled with the player’s significant wages of £75,000 per week, will force Leicester’s hand in negotiations.

Leicester, who are keen to reduce their wage bill and rebalance finances following relegation, may have little choice but to consider United’s offer, particularly with Ndidi entering the final stages of his contract.

Despite this, the Foxes are likely to push for the full clause amount, given the Nigerian’s experience and quality.

With United looking to add more players to their squad in order to increase their depth and quality, Ndidi has emerged as a target for the recruitment team. He could be available in a bargain move and the Premier League giants prefer his experience over other options in the market.

Ndidi can come as a replacement of Casemiro

With question marks over the long term future of Casemiro at the club, Ndidi is being eyed as a replacement of the Brazilian midfielder who has faced a difficult time at Old Trafford with his inconsistent performances.

His potential arrival at Old Trafford would bring much-needed steel and stability to a midfield that has often struggled with defensive transitions, particularly in big matches.

