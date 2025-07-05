Uncertainty at Old Trafford as Man United players dispute latest media reports

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are facing fresh turbulence behind the scenes after reports emerged claiming that several high-profile players, including Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia, have handed in formal transfer requests.

However, according to The Athletic, sources close to the players and their representatives have quickly moved to dispute these claims, insisting that no official requests to leave the club have been submitted.

The original reports suggested that the group of players had communicated their desire to move on this summer amid growing uncertainty at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim, who is overseeing what is expected to be one of the club’s most significant rebuilds in years.

Ruben Amorim is making big changes at Man United

Amorim’s arrival has already shaken up the dressing room, with reports of sweeping changes to the squad and an openness to offload players who have not impressed the Portuguese manager.

But the suggestion that so many first-team stars had actively demanded to leave took both supporters and insiders by surprise and has not sat well with the players’ camps.

All the players mentioned in the report, spent time away from the club last season as United sent them out on loan. Only Alejandro Garnacho spent the entire last season at the club.

Having criticised the manager and his team selection for the Europa League final, relationship between Amorim and Garnacho deteriorated which forced the manager to tell the player that he is not longer needed at the club.

Rashford and Antony are likely to be offloaded

As for all the other players who spent time on loan last season, Rashford and Antony had impressive spells at Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively.

Although Antony is being chased by Real Betis this summer, Villa have made it clear that they are not interested in signing Rashford this summer.

The club and the players will have to come to a solution soon about their futures as United start their pre-season in just a few days.

Amorim would ideally like to offload all of them this summer so that he can raise funds for his transfer business.

