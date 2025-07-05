El Hadji Malick Diouf and Oscar Mingueza (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images, Cordon Press)

West Ham are expected to sell Mohammed Kudus this summer, and his exit will allow big money to be spent on Graham Potter’s squad. A number of areas will be addressed, and for defence and midfield, one leading targets each has been identified.

West Ham are hoping to net in excess of £60m for Kudus, who is wanted by Chelsea and Tottenham. A sale could take place in the coming weeks, at which point the club are prepared to move forward with signings.

West Ham want El Hadji Malick Diouf and Oscar Mingueza

And according to Hammers.News, West Ham head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay has given the green light for deals to be explored for a defender and midfielder: Oscar Mingueza and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Malick Diouf, who typically operates as a left midfielder but can also play at left-back, is available for around £21.5m, with that figure being floated after West Ham had an offer of £17m turned down recently. Slavia Prague are resigned to losing the 20-year-old, who attracted interest from Crystal Palace earlier this year.

Mingueza, who is formerly of Barcelona, is a candidate to leave Celta Vigo this summer, with contract talks having stalled between him and the La Liga club. He has a £17m release clause that West Ham could look to activate.

It’s clear that West Ham need significant squad changes, and in Malick Diouf and Mingueza, the Hammers would be getting two players that significantly improve Potter’s options. For now, it remains to be seen whether these deals can get done, but the final details may be held off until Kudus’ expected departure from the London Stadium is confirmed.