West Ham are set to raise funds via the sale of Mohammed Kudus, and another big-money departure could be that of Lucas Paqueta. It has been expected that the Brazil international will leave this summer, but for now, he remains at the London Stadium.

Paqueta, who joined West Ham three years ago, has been strongly linked with a move away during this summer’s transfer window. A return to Brazil has been speculated upon, but he is now also attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

Lucas Paqueta transfer decision on hold until FA case outcome

As per Football Insider, West Ham are prepared to let Paqueta leave, but any move is unlikely to materialise until the outcome of his FA investigation has been revealed.

“West Ham are prepared to let Paqueta go this summer. I’m told there are a few clubs in Saudi Arabia having a look at him and whether a deal would be possible. They’d be prepared to pay huge money to bring him in. But he’s got the threat of this ban looming over him, which not only would see West Ham lose one of their better players, but also a big chunk of money.

“The FA have dragged the situation on for so long. It hasn’t helped West Ham, and it certainly hasn’t helped the player. If the charges against him are accurate, he broke the rules and will be punished, he’ll be banned and it may even be a lifetime ban. But having it in the background for so long as put a number of things on pause, everybody is in limbo.

“Why would the Saudi clubs come in at the moment, give West Ham a load of money and take over their problem? If he gets banned, it won’t just be in England. At the moment, it’s all on hold, but if he is cleared things will start moving.”

It remains to be seen how the situation with Paqueta plays out, but for now, he remains at West Ham player.