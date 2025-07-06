“Arteta is the antichrist!” – Arsenal fans absolutely FURIOUS over potential transfer deals with Chelsea

Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Arteta and Noni Madueke (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Ryan Pierse, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Many Arsenal fans are absolutely fuming on social media right now amid talk of the Gunners signing Noni Madueke and potentially losing Ethan Nwaneri to Chelsea.

The north London giants are progressing in talks to sign Madueke and could even be preparing to make an official bid to Chelsea for the England international.

There is also talk, however, that Madueke’s arrival could be bad news for Nwaneri’s Arsenal future.

The 18-year-old, who is considered a real wonderkid and major fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium, is yet to sign a new contract and would be a free agent in a year’s time.

CaughtOffside understands Chelsea are interested in signing Nwaneri, who is keen to have reassurances from Arsenal about his playing time.

Needless to say, bringing in Madueke probably wouldn’t do much to ease Nwaneri’s concerns.

Arsenal fans furious with Arteta over Madueke and Nwaneri sagas

Social media is now full of angry Gooners venting about this situation, as they don’t want to see an elite homegrown player like Nwaneri making way for Madueke, who hasn’t even been that impressive for Chelsea.

One fan said these players swapping places might be the final straw in terms of his faith in Arteta.

Meanwhile, another even described the Spanish tactician as the “antichrist”…

This is the one that will make me turn on Arteta, we've lost two incredible potentials to United already and Nwaneri might be concerned about his pathway bc you about to sign someone whose claim to be better than him is bc he's older/has played more games https://t.co/56MqrCO3Yl — Huginn & Muninn (@UchayOgbu) July 6, 2025

Binning Smith Rowe and Nwaneri to spend £120 million on Havertz and Madueke… Arteta is the antichrist of Hale End https://t.co/BHJZgxIRvX — D (@EideballHater99) July 5, 2025

If they let him go @m8arteta @Arsenal there will be a protest. Let it be known. This is a warning if Nwaneri leaves because of Noni Madueke signing we shall protest and kick Arteta out of the club. — CaptainAwesome254 (@c_awesome254) July 6, 2025

Arsenal will surely be aware of the reaction this news is getting on social media, so it will be interesting to see how that impacts these potential deals.

While not wanting to lose Nwaneri is understandable after the immense potential he’s shown, all of this perhaps feels a bit harsh on Madueke!

How does Madueke compare to Arsenal wingers?

See below as you can get an idea of how Madueke and Nwaneri compare, whilst also taking a look at Bukayo Saka…

Nwaneri’s stats are impressive considering his age, but it’s clear that Madueke also has plenty of good qualities that could at least make him a useful squad player.

The 23-year-old probably won’t be joining to get Saka out of the starting line up any time soon, but Arsenal will need to be able to rotate and bring in cover if they face as many injury problems next season as they did in 2024/25.