“Set to send opening bid” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on major Arsenal & Chelsea transfer saga

Arsenal are set to bid for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke

Arsenal are reportedly set to send an opening bid to Chelsea for England winger Noni Madueke, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Romano made it clear that the Gunners are stepping up their efforts to sign Madueke after agreeing personal terms with the player.

The 23-year-old is said to have accepted Arsenal’s offer of a five-year contract, and it will now be interesting to see how negotiations progress between the two clubs.

See below for Romano’s update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Madueke, which comes as Ethan Nwaneri is also being eyed up as a transfer target for Chelsea

Romano said: “Understand Arsenal are set to send opening bid for Noni Madueke after agreement with the player on personal terms. Told Madueke has committed to a five year deal valid until June 2030, already approved by the player’s camp.”

Noni Madueke is not the signing most Arsenal fans were dreaming of

It’s fair to say this is probably not the signing most Arsenal fans were dreaming of this summer.

Noni Madueke in action for Chelsea vs Wolves
Noni Madueke in action for Chelsea vs Wolves (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The north London giants need new attacking players, there’s no doubt about that, but Madueke hasn’t been that convincing during his time at Stamford Bridge.

There are surely better options out there than someone who seems highly unlikely to get past Bukayo Saka in Mikel Arteta’s starting line up.

Who else could Arsenal sign in attack?

Arsenal have other options on their radar, having also been linked with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes by AS, while Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze is also among their targets, as per the Guardian.

Both of those seem like they’d be more exciting additions than Madueke, and more likely than the Chelsea wide-man to actually make it into Arteta’s starting XI on a regular basis.

Arsenal fans must also be a little fed up of their club signing players the Blues don’t want, having also brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kai Havertz, Jorginho, David Luiz, and Willian in recent years.

