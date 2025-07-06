Sources: What Arsenal have told Ethan Nwaneri amid transfer interest from Chelsea & two other clubs

Ethan Nwaneri in action for Arsenal
Ethan Nwaneri in action for Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are understood to have given Ethan Nwaneri reassurances about his playing time and long-term future at the club amid transfer interest from Chelsea.

The 18-year-old’s situation has started to dominate headlines in the last 24 hours or so, with a new contract still not signed and his current deal expiring in summer 2026.

Having consulted well-connected sources in the industry, CaughtOffside have been told that Arsenal remain confident of keeping Nwaneri, even if further talks may be required to settle the situation.

Arsenal’s contract talks with Nwaneri had already reached an advanced stage, and the England Under-21 international and his representatives have just been seeking some final guarantees about playing time.

What next for Ethan Nwaneri at Arsenal?

Ethan Nwaneri pre-match between Arsenal and Southampton
Ethan Nwaneri pre-match between Arsenal and Southampton (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

There’s some indication that this unease from Nwaneri’s side has come due to Arsenal being in the market for a number of attacking midfield players this summer.

The Gunners have held talks over multiple targets, including Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo Goes, and Noni Madueke.

However, Mikel Arteta is still understood to consider Nwaneri an important part of his long-term plans, and the club are doing their best to clearly communicate this to the player.

It is also CaughtOffside‘s understanding that Chelsea’s interest is still at a very early stage, with the Blues having also looked at Nwaneri before.

Other clubs also keeping an eye on Ethan Nwaneri’s situation

As well as Chelsea, CaughtOffside can also confirm that Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping an eye on Nwaneri’s situation in case he ends up becoming available.

One source said: “Clubs such as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are ready to step in if Nwaneri does not extend his contract. The player is well-liked and sought-after across Europe.”

Another source indicated that Nwaneri’s preference is to stay at Arsenal, who will hope that Myles Lewis-Skelly’s recent rise to becoming an important first-team player can show Nwaneri that a pathway is there for him.

  1. Leaving Arsenal to get playing time at Chelsea is a joke. Chelsea could be having 3 teams of confused young players now. Ask Mudyk Mykallo what happened to him when he did not join Arsenal in favor of Chelsea

    Reply

