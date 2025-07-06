Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal bid could come “any moment” as they chase winger deal alongside Gyokeres

Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly make a bid for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke at any moment now after agreeing terms with the player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are interested in both Madueke and Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to Romano in his latest YouTube video post.

It seems things are more advanced for Madueke, but Eze is also someone Arsenal have spoken with, even if they’re yet to hold talks with Palace.

With Madueke, it seems a bid to Chelsea is imminent, even if Romano has suggested the two clubs are probably some way apart in their valuation of the 23-year-old.

See below for Romano’s video as he also discusses today’s big news of Arsenal’s move for Viktor Gyokeres…

Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal’s interest in Madueke and Eze

Discussing Arsenal’s winger targets, Romano said: “Arsenal are not giving up also on wingers. Remember what I told you for number 10 position about Eberechi Eze because Arsenal keep working on conversations with the agents of Eze.

“Still no club to club contact with Crystal Palace but Arsenal are also preparing an opening bid for Noni Madueke. Arsenal are ready to make a proposal to Chelsea for Noni Madueke at the moment.

“My understanding is that the valuation between the two clubs is quite different. As I told you, still no club contact yet but Arsenal are set to make a first bid. So any moment this proposal can arrive.

“My understanding is that those at Arsenal value the player at some money and for Chelsea is quite different. So there is still something to understand between the two clubs and let’s see how these conversations will go.

“I can confirm what I told you with an exclusive update yesterday that Arsenal have an agreement with Noni Madueke on the contract. It’s a five-year contract. I can add this detail for Madueke. The salary is okay. The commission is okay. Everything is okay for the people involved in the deal for the player for Arsenal. Now the most important part is club to club. And so let’s see how this conversation will go.”

Arsenal gearing up for a strong summer

Arsenal have not yet completed that many deals officially, but they have announced the arrivals of both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi.

If they can add Gyokeres, Eze and Madueke as well, then that would surely go down as a great transfer window.

Meanwhile, others such as Christian Norgaard and Cristhian Mosquera can add good squad depth, with Romano mentioning the latter while the Athletic previously reported on the former having a medical due with the Gunners soon.