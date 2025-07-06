What next for Benjamin Sesko as Arsenal advance in Viktor Gyokeres talks?

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres
Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres (Photo by Maja Hitij, Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Arsenal are now widely reported as advancing in talks to sign Sporting Lisbon and Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, so what happened with Benjamin Sesko?

The Gunners were also really keen on signing Sesko from RB Leipzig this summer, with new sporting director Andrea Berta negotiating both deals at once.

Now, however, it seems Arsenal have decided to press ahead with Gyokeres as their priority, according to the Athletic and others.

Benjamin Sesko too expensive for Arsenal

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Leipzig’s demands were simply too high, with the club refusing to back down from an asking price of €90m, as first reported by Hand of Arsenal below…

This also ties in with what CaughtOffside‘s John Menzies reported alongside Buchi Laba recently, while we were also told a few weeks ago that Arsenal were prepared to walk away from Sesko talks.

The Slovenia international had big admirers inside Arsenal, and it was long reported that he was the club’s first choice, though other sources have played this down, pointing to Berta’s clear desire to keep Gyokeres talks alive as well.

Benjamin Sesko likely to have other options

Sesko is still expected to leave Leipzig this summer after they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Benjamin Sesko in action for RB Leipzig
Benjamin Sesko in action for RB Leipzig (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old also has interest from the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, and Real Madrid, as previously reported by CaughtOffside.

Christian Falk, meanwhile, recently informed us that Sesko had interest from the Saudi Pro League, but was advised by his national team manager against going there right now.

Falk also confirmed Man United’s interest in Sesko, so that could now be one to watch as Arsenal instead focus on Gyokeres.

More Stories / Latest News
Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, and Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal bid could come “any moment” as they chase winger deal alongside Gyokeres
Viktor Gyokeres and Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano reveals “secret” Arsenal transfer talks in last 24-48hrs as “here we go” expected “very soon”
Martin Zubimendi poses in his Arsenal kit, plus breaking news banner
Arsenal finally announce Zubimendi signing as he names two players he’s looking forward to working with

United need a new striker this summer and the Athletic have also named Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins as someone on their radar, with initial talks taking place.

Sesko, however, might make more sense as a long-term investment, even if Watkins has the advantage of being proven in the Premier League.

CaughtOffside understands Chelsea also previously showed an interest in Sesko, but they have now signed both Liam Delap and Joao Pedro as new strikers this summer.

More Stories Benjamin Sesko Viktor Gyokeres

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Glad we didn’t splash out on Sesko project! Far too expensive greedy Liepsig! Probably gonna be a great player in a few years.Then ask that price not now 😡

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *