Chelsea set £50m asking price for Arsenal transfer target as talks accelerate

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shouts instructions against Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly set to ask for as much as £50m for the transfer of England winger Noni Madueke this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

Talks between the Gunners and Madueke’s representatives are described as having accelerated, but it remains to be seen if the two clubs can agree a deal.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are expecting offers of around £50m for Madueke, though it’s not yet clear if Arsenal would pay quite that much for the 23-year-old.

The report states that the Blues would point towards Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga potentially moving to Newcastle for a similar price this summer.

Should Arsenal pay £50m for Noni Madueke transfer?

Arsenal fans have already made it clear they’re not happy about the Madueke transfer links, especially amid doubts over Ethan Nwaneri’s future at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s hard to understand AFC moving for Madueke, who isn’t a guaranteed starter at Chelsea, and who also surely wouldn’t be a regular in Mikel Arteta’s side either due to the presence of Bukayo Saka, another left-footed player who plays on the right flank.

£50m seems like a lot for a squad player, so it’s hard to see this going anywhere unless Chelsea lower their demands.

Or else, Arsenal might find a new position for Madueke, perhaps on the left-hand side, while it’s not too hard to imagine one or both of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard could leave the club this summer.

Will Chelsea replace Madueke if he leaves?

Chelsea have already brought in Jamie Gittens as a new winger, while Estevao Willian is also set to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

It might be that CFC feel they have enough overall, but some fans will likely want Madueke replaced.

??? Tottenham are set to bid again for Mohammed Kudus next week as player’s keen on joining Spurs. Chelsea have also been in touch with Kudus’ camp with more clubs also interested, but Spurs want to accelerate. Thomas Frank already approved Kudus as key target. pic.twitter.com/Kjjyu1c84C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2025

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, as mentioned by Fabrizio Romano in the post above, is seemingly on Chelsea’s radar, and he makes sense as a like-for-like replacement for Madueke.

The Hammers star can also play on the right flank, but he didn’t have the best season last term and doesn’t necessarily look like he’d be much better than Madueke.