“Where I’m most inclined…” – Chelsea star drops major hint over next transfer destination

Chelsea players celebrating (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacking midfielder Joao Felix has dropped a major hint that he’d be keen to seal a transfer back to his former club Benfica this summer.

CaughtOffside recently reported on Felix progressing in talks over signing for Benfica this summer, and now the Portugal international has confirmed his interest.

Felix has had two spells at Chelsea, neither of which have been particularly impressive, with the 25-year-old spending the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan.

It now seems likely that Chelsea will look to offload Felix, and the player himself told Correio da Manha that Benfica would probably be his first choice.

Joao Felix fuels talk of potential Benfica return this summer

When asked about if a second spell at Benfica would appeal to him, Felix said: “Seeing Bruno Lage the coach, who I know and was important for my career, earns points in my decision over future and I see with good eyes returning to Benfica. And it is, maybe, where I am most inclined.”

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck, but this certainly looks like one to watch, and it could be the best option for the Blues misfit.

Felix looked like a real wonderkid during his days at Benfica as a youngster, but his career hasn’t progressed as expected since then.

While it’s hard to know for sure if he can revive his career now, Felix would probably do well to return to where it all started to see if it helps him regain his confidence and look a bit happier on the pitch.

Plenty of exits at Chelsea this summer?

Felix probably won’t be the only one being offloaded by Chelsea this summer.

The west London giants have already made a number of new signings, bringing in Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap.

That surely means they’ll need to make more space in their squad by shifting some of their current players.

One of the other main names to watch will seemingly be Noni Madueke, with the Athletic reporting that Arsenal are pursuing the Chelsea and England winger.

The Telegraph have also reported on potential Chelsea sales, with Armando Broja, Axel Disasi and Ben Chilwell among those who look likely to be made available.