Dusan Vlahovic and Unai Emery (Photo by Paolo Bruno, Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly one of the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since his move to Juve from Fiorentina, and it seems he’s now available on the cheap.

That’s according to a report from Team Talk, who state that Juventus could now be prepared to let Vlahovic go for a reduced fee of just €15m.

Villa could perhaps do with making some changes up front this summer, as they’ve been a little overly reliant on Ollie Watkins for some time.

There has also been some uncertainty around Watkins’ future, with Manchester United linked with him by the Athletic.

Aston Villa could sign Dusan Vlahovic on the cheap

Team Talk claim Villa have recently shown an interest in Vlahovic, though their report also mentions Nottingham Forest as a potential suitor.

Vlahovic, who contributed a total of 20 goals and assists in all competitions for his club last season, has also been linked with AC Milan by Alfredo Pedulla in his exclusive CaughtOffside column recently.

One imagines Juve would rather not sell Vlahovic to a Serie A rival, so it will be interesting if that gives the likes of Villa an advantage in the race for his signature.

Can Vlahovic revive his career?

Vlahovic is still only 25 and might still be able to enjoy a great career if the set-up around him is right.

He’ll be disappointed not to have done better in Turin, but Unai Emery is a top manager who could help him rediscover his best form, as well as giving him an exciting and ambitious project.