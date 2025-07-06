Fabrizio Romano reveals “secret” Arsenal transfer talks in last 24-48hrs as “here we go” expected “very soon”

Viktor Gyokeres and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has lifted the lid on “secret” talks that took place between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon in the last 24-48 hours over Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international has established himself as one of the most prolific centre-forwards in world football in the last couple of years, and he’s now expected to make his way to the Emirates Stadium.

Alfredo Pedulla provided CaughtOffside with his exclusive insight into the Gyokeres to Arsenal deal, with Manchester United also trying to position themselves as contenders for this signing.

And now Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, says that this deal has sped up after secret meetings in the last 24-48 hours…

Fabrizio Romano on Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal transfer

Discussing Arsenal’s move for Gyokeres, Romano said: “Today guys, we have to open with a big bomba that will mark this summer transfer window because Victor Gyokeres to Arsenal – that here we go is expected very soon. Could be a matter of hours maximum days but Arsenal are getting really really close to signing Victor Gyokeres.

“It’s a big one because Arsenal have been looking for a striker for a long time, but now we are almost there in this race to find the new number nine for Mikel Arteta, and Viktor Gyokeres looks to be the man.

“Why? What happened in the last 24 48 hours, in secret, in silence in Portugal with direct talks Arsenal have been advancing a lot in conversations with Sporting for Victor Gyokeres.

“What happened in the last 24-48 hours is that Gyokeres told, in a very clear way to Sporting, that he only wants to go to Arsenal, that he’s not going to show up for training next week.

“He’s not going to play for the club anymore. He wants to go to Arsenal. There is an agreement between Viktor Gyokeres’ agents and Arsenal, with the director Andrea Berta. The contract is ready – it’s a long-term deal. The salary is agreed. The world package is okay. Gyokeres accepted every condition offered by Arsenal after conversations.”

Romano added: “He’s pushing to go to Arsenal and now the deal is really close. So what a day for Arsenal.”

Arsenal finally find their striker solution

Arsenal didn’t get a single player into double figures for league goals last season as they missed out on the Premier League title, finishing in second place for a third year in a row.

It’s clear that someone like Gyokeres was urgently needed this summer, so fans will surely be delighted with today’s news.

With someone like Gyokeres coming in and potentially adding 20-30 goals a season, that could make Mikel Arteta’s side favourites for the title next term.

Arsenal have also signed Martin Zubimendi to strengthen their midfield after the departures of both Jorginho and Thomas Partey, while Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined as the club’s new backup goalkeeper.