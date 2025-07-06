Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe dedicates goal to late Liverpool star Diogo Jota

Kylian Mbappe dedicated his goal to Diogo Jota (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein, Sandra Montanez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe scored a dramatic late winner in last night’s Club World Cup clash against Borussia Dortmund, and dedicated the goal to Diogo Jota.

Liverpool and the wider footballing world have been left in shock this week after Jota and his brother Andre were tragically killed in a car accident.

Tributes have been pouring in, while a number of Liverpool and Portugal players attended Jota’s funeral yesterday.

Mbappe showed a touch of class as he displayed the number 20 with his fingers after scoring for Real Madrid last night, referencing Jota’s now retired squad number that he wore at Liverpool…

To André & Diogo ??????… pic.twitter.com/l7pDMLZMy8 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 5, 2025

Mbappe produced a stunning finish to give Real a 3-2 victory over Dortmund, booking their place in the Club World Cup semi-finals.

Still, it can all start to feel rather insignificant after such a sad loss of life, and one imagines there’ll have been plenty of fans around the world who appreciated Mbappe’s gesture.

Diogo Jota will be sorely missed

Jota was only 28 years old and remained a key player and popular figure at Liverpool.

The former Portugal international also left behind his wife and three kids, with LFC set to pay out the remainder of his contract to his family, according to Record.

It’s a deeply sad story that is surely going to make it difficult for everyone at Liverpool to prepare for the new season as normal.

At the same time, however, perhaps this tragic incident will bring everyone at the club together and inspire them to win again for their beloved teammate.