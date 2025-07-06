Report: Arsenal star changes agents in order to push through surprise transfer

Leandro Trossard celebrates with his Arsenal teammates (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s versatile attacker Leandro Trossard has reportedly changed his agents as he looks for a transfer to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

That’s according to a report from Sozcu, who state that Trossard’s previous agent was not keen on negotiating with Fenerbahce.

Trossard’s new representatives, however, supposedly have good ties with Turkish clubs as the Belgium international looks to get this particular move.

It would be slightly surprising, however, if Arsenal were to let Trossard go, as he still looks like a player ready to play at a high level in the Premier League and Champions League.

Trossard played 56 games in all competitions for his club last season, scoring ten goals in total, but perhaps at the age of 30 this is a good opportunity for the Gunners to cash in on him.

Leandro Trossard could be heading for the Arsenal exit

As Sozcu also note, Trossard is in the final year of his Arsenal contract, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that he’s attracting interest as clubs like Fenerbahce might sense an opportunity for a bargain.

Sozcu claim that Fenerbahce would be ready to offer Trossard big money on a three-year deal, and it’s perhaps at the stage now where the former Brighton man would struggle to get that kind of offer elsewhere.

This all looks a bit risky for Arsenal, however, as they will need to invest big money in new attacking players as this was a position they were already arguably a little light in last season.

Who could replace Trossard at Arsenal?

Arsenal seem to be scouring the market for left-sided attacking players, such as Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, as per AS, while Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze has also been linked by the Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Athletic have also been among the outlets to cover Arsenal’s interest in Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, who could perhaps have a role to play on the left of Mikel Arteta’s front three, even if he usually plays on the right.