Insiders claim Manchester United have made a surprise move to sign free agent

Manchester United have reportedly made a surprise move to try to snap up former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old recently left Goodison Park at the end of his contract, and is now available this summer and looking for a new club.

Somewhat surprisingly, it seems Man Utd have made an approach for Calvert-Lewin, according to a report from the Sun citing what they’ve heard from ‘insiders’.

The Red Devils could certainly do with move cover up front, but Calvert-Lewin doesn’t look like a signing that makes much sense, even if he is available for free.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is surely nowhere near good enough for Manchester United

A few years ago, this move might perhaps have made sense, but Calvert-Lewin has been well below par for a while now.

The England international was impressive during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, but his scoring record since then arguably shows why Everton weren’t that bothered about keeping him.

See below for his record in all competitions since then…

Season Games Goals 2019/20 41 15 2020/21 39 21 2021/22 18 5 2022/23 18 2 2023/24 39 8 2024/25 26 3

While some fitness problems have clearly also disrupted Calvert-Lewin’s progress, that’s also surely just another reason for United not to sign him.

MUFC need a really strong transfer window after such a dire campaign last term, and this is not the kind of signing required to take the team forward.

Still, the Sun suggest United are keen on this deal due to their poor financial situation, so perhaps this is the new reality for the club’s fans to face.

CaughtOffside have also previously been told that Newcastle have an interest in Calvert-Lewin.