Revealed: Man Utd, Chelsea & Newcastle among clubs chasing exciting €60m transfer

Samuele Ricci and Giorgio Scalvini (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham are among the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Atalanta central defender Giorgio Scalvini.

Well-connected sources with close links to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Scalvini could be available for around €60m this summer.

This has put a number of top clubs on alert as the talented 21-year-old is fast establishing himself as one of the top young defensive talents in Europe.

Sources have confirmed that Man Utd, Chelsea, Newcastle and Spurs are all keen to bring Scalvini to England this summer.

Meanwhile, the Italy international also has suitors within Serie A, with Napoli, Juventus and Inter Milan also pursuing him.

Giorgio Scalvini transfer looks like one to watch this summer

Things remain at an early stage, but it’s anticipated that clubs could soon step up efforts to enter into a dialogue with both Scalvini and his representatives, and with his club Atalanta.

One source confirmed: “Scalvini has become one of the most sought-after young talents in the game … he is seen as one of the new stars of this generation of Italian football.”

It remains to be seen where Scalvini could end up, but it will be interesting to see if United can lure him over to their project at the moment.

It’s not been the easiest time for the Red Devils, but Ruben Amorim could probably do with another centre-back, and this could be a strong signing for the present and future.

Scalvini should surely consider Chelsea or Newcastle

Still, Chelsea and Newcastle are probably the more tempting options right now.

Both clubs will have Champions League football to offer next season, and are generally looking in better shape than both United and Tottenham.

Chelsea in particular have built around young players like this, though Newcastle have also done well to help develop and improve most of their recent signings who’ve come in.

