Mohammed Kudus celebrates scoring for West Ham vs Tottenham (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus is reportedly prioritising a transfer to Tottenham if he ends up leaving the London Stadium.

The Ghana international had a superb first season at West Ham before a slightly disappointing second campaign, but it seems he’s still attracting plenty of interest in this transfer window.

For now, it seems Kudus is a top target for Tottenham and he’s also really keen to join Spurs, according to a report from the Athletic‘s David Ornstein.

This follows Fabrizio Romano previously also mentioning interest from Chelsea in Kudus, but it perhaps seems that the Blues would not be his preference…

??? Tottenham are set to bid again for Mohammed Kudus next week as player’s keen on joining Spurs. Chelsea have also been in touch with Kudus’ camp with more clubs also interested, but Spurs want to accelerate. Thomas Frank already approved Kudus as key target. pic.twitter.com/Kjjyu1c84C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2025

The Athletic also claim that Kudus has a £85m release clause for Premier League clubs, but it’s hard to imagine anyone being that keen to pay quite that much for him now.

Fabio Paratici keen to bring Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham

Spurs chief Fabio Paratici supposedly really likes Kudus, according to TBR Football.

The 24-year-old may not be at the very top of his game at the moment, but TBR’s report explains that Paratici views him as someone that new manager Thomas Frank could work well with.

Frank notably did a tremendous job with wingers Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa at his former club Brentford, so perhaps he could help revive Kudus’ career.

Should Kudus join Chelsea or Spurs?

Kudus would probably get more playing time at Tottenham than at Chelsea, which might explain why he’d prefer a move to north London over west London for the moment.

Both clubs are in the Champions League next season, so would represent a big step up for Kudus, though in some ways Spurs looks like a gamble.

It wasn’t the best season for THFC, even if they did manage to win the Europa League final, with the club ending up very close to the relegation zone.