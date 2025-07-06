Newcastle manager Eddie Howe celebrates with the Carabao Cup (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a double transfer deal for Nottingham Forest right winger Anthony Elanga and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Elanga has already been the subject of a bid from Newcastle, with Forest turning down an opening offer in the region of £45m, according to the Athletic.

Now a report from Shields Gazette states that the Magpies are still pursuing Elanga for around £55m, while they could also invest as much as £30m in signing Trafford.

Both are proven Premier League players who could be ideal for NUFC as they prepare for a return to playing in the Champions League next season.

Newcastle to spend big on Elanga and Trafford?

Newcastle fans will be excited by this news, as it looks like their club is doing some seriously ambitious business this summer.

It seems Eddie Howe is set to be gifted two quality signings in the form of Elanga and Trafford, while the club are also doing well to hold on to their star names.

Despite speculation about Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes, it looks like Newcastle should be able to keep hold of all three of these important star names.

If they can bring in Elanga and Trafford, and perhaps one or two more signings on the cheap, they should be in a really strong position going into the new season.

Howe led Newcastle to Carabao Cup glory last term, as well as Champions League qualification, and that could very realistically be their aim again next year.