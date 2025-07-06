Ex-Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold pays emotional tribute to “close friend” Diogo Jota

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota (Photo via DAZN, Peter Byrne - Pool/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Diogo Jota after last night’s Real Madrid game.

It can’t have been easy for Alexander-Arnold to get out onto the pitch for yesterday’s big game in the Club World Cup, just 48 hours or so after the tragic news of Jota’s death in a car accident.

Alexander-Arnold and Jota were teammates at Liverpool for five years, and the England international described him as “a very close friend” as he sent thoughts and prayers to his family.

Watch below as a clearly emotional Alexander-Arnold made it clear just how much Jota meant to him and how difficult it’s been to hear this sad news…

? Post-match, Trent Alexander-Arnold honors Diogo Jota. Words filled with respect, loss, and love. pic.twitter.com/U3Ke5bY5Ph — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 5, 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold on “heart-breaking” Diogo Jota news

“It’s truly, truly heart-breaking to wake up to news like that. It’s something you would never ever expect,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“He was a very close friend, someone who lit up every room when he was in it. I shared a dressing room with him for five years and have amazing memories on and off the pitch with him.

He added: “It goes without saying that he will never be forgotten by anyone.”

Liverpool players attended Diogo Jota’s funeral yesterday

Liverpool players past and present attended the funeral of Jota and his brother Andre, who was also killed in the crash, yesterday in Portugal.

Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson were among the names present, though his former Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo made the difficult decision not to attend.

Liverpool fans have also been leaving flowers outside Anfield to pay tribute to Jota, and one imagines Alexander-Arnold will try to make time to do the same once his time with Real Madrid at the Club World Cup comes to an end.