Sources: “Rapid solution” expected for Gyokeres to Arsenal, Amorim failed to lure him to Man United

Ruben Amorim and Viktor Gyokeres (Photo by Marc Atkins, Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres now looks close to certain to finalise a transfer to Arsenal, with the Gunners confident of wrapping up the deal quickly.

My sources have long told me that Arsenal established themselves as the favourites for Gyokeres around 40-45 days ago.

Now talks are advancing, with my sources informing me that a “rapid solution” is expected despite interest from other top clubs.

Manchester United, now managed by Gyokeres’ former Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, also tried hard to insert themselves into this deal, but it has long been clear that Arsenal were the player’s preference.

Juventus and AC Milan also had some interest, as previously reported, but it was never concrete and they were never in a strong position.

Viktor Gyokeres set to join Arsenal over Manchester United

Gyokeres will be the new striker signing for Mikel Arteta, despite his friendship and strong working relationship with Amorim.

Man Utd felt that the presence of Amorim could help bring the Swedish striker to Old Trafford, but as also reported here, his agent told the Red Devils that he favoured a move to the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen who United could sign instead, but there remains a clear gap in Amorim’s squad as they look to offload attacking players.

As previously reported, there is interest from Serie A in Rasmus Hojlund, who can leave Manchester for the right price.

Viktor Gyokeres player profile

Gyokeres (all comps) Games Goals Assists 2024/25 season 56 63 12

As discussed in CaughtOffside’s player profile for Gyokeres, the 27-year-old is an extremely prolific scorer who should do an important job for Arsenal.

Arteta’s side lacked a real predator in front of goal last season as none of their current players reached double figures for league goals.

Gyokeres, by contrast, scored 39 goals in 33 league games in the Portuguese top flight, whilst also providing seven assists.