Sources: “Rapid solution” expected for Gyokeres to Arsenal, Amorim failed to lure him to Man United

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Ruben Amorim and Viktor Gyokeres
Ruben Amorim and Viktor Gyokeres (Photo by Marc Atkins, Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres now looks close to certain to finalise a transfer to Arsenal, with the Gunners confident of wrapping up the deal quickly.

My sources have long told me that Arsenal established themselves as the favourites for Gyokeres around 40-45 days ago.

Now talks are advancing, with my sources informing me that a “rapid solution” is expected despite interest from other top clubs.

Manchester United, now managed by Gyokeres’ former Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, also tried hard to insert themselves into this deal, but it has long been clear that Arsenal were the player’s preference.

Juventus and AC Milan also had some interest, as previously reported, but it was never concrete and they were never in a strong position.

Viktor Gyokeres with his trademark goal celebration
Viktor Gyokeres with his trademark goal celebration (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres set to join Arsenal over Manchester United

Gyokeres will be the new striker signing for Mikel Arteta, despite his friendship and strong working relationship with Amorim.

Man Utd felt that the presence of Amorim could help bring the Swedish striker to Old Trafford, but as also reported here, his agent told the Red Devils that he favoured a move to the Emirates Stadium.

More Stories / Latest News
Viktor Gyokeres and Mikel Arteta
Arsenal finalising Viktor Gyokeres transfer negotiations in surprise twist
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shouts instructions against Chelsea
Chelsea set £50m asking price for Arsenal transfer target as talks accelerate
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe celebrates with the Carabao Cup
Newcastle eyeing £85m double deal for world class Premier League duo

It remains to be seen who United could sign instead, but there remains a clear gap in Amorim’s squad as they look to offload attacking players.

As previously reported, there is interest from Serie A in Rasmus Hojlund, who can leave Manchester for the right price.

Viktor Gyokeres player profile

Gyokeres (all comps) Games Goals Assists
2024/25 season 56 63 12

As discussed in CaughtOffside’s player profile for Gyokeres, the 27-year-old is an extremely prolific scorer who should do an important job for Arsenal.

Arteta’s side lacked a real predator in front of goal last season as none of their current players reached double figures for league goals.

Gyokeres, by contrast, scored 39 goals in 33 league games in the Portuguese top flight, whilst also providing seven assists.

More Stories Viktor Gyokeres

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *