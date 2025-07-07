(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Ajax left-back Borna Sosa, according to reports from De Telegraaf.

The 27-year-old defender, who joined Ajax from Stuttgart last summer for €8 million, has struggled to live up to expectations during his stint in the Eredivisie, prompting Ajax to consider offers for the player this window.

The Dutch club is keen to move Sosa on, and Crystal Palace have identified the Croatian as an ideal option to strengthen their left-back position under manager Oliver Glasner.

Palace, who are aiming to build on a strong end to last season, have been actively looking to add quality and depth across the pitch and view Sosa as a player who can add attacking threat and technical quality to their left-back position.

Crystal Palace move close to Borna Sosa signing

The London club made their first official bid for Sosa on Friday, following up with further discussions with Ajax as negotiations moved into advanced stages over the weekend.

Talks have progressed positively, with Palace optimistic about striking an agreement that would see Sosa move to Selhurst Park soon.

he player himself is understood to be eager to test himself in the Premier League after a challenging spell in the Netherlands.

Palace are ready to make big changes this summer

Palace are looking to strengthen key areas this summer as they aim for a push into the top half of the Premier League while also preparing for the Europa League campaign next season.

Wile Sosa could arrive at the club soon, Arsenal target Eberechi Eze could be on his way out to join the Gunners, although Palace are exploring the opportunity to sign an Arsenal player as part of the deal.

Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande is another player who is being linked with a move to Selhurst Park as Glasner makes his move in the transfer market.

