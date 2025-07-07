Barcelona show their true class after the tragic passing of Liverpool star Diogo Jota

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Barcelona have decided to delay their efforts to secure the signing of Liverpool star Luis Diaz, despite identifying the Colombian as a priority target to strengthen their attack under new boss Hansi Flick, according to a report from Diario Sport.

After their failure to land their priority target Nico Williams from Athletic Club this summer, Barcelona have turned their attention towards Diaz.

The Colombian attacker has been a target of the Spanish club for quite some time now and with the La Liga champions looking to strengthen their wide attacking positions, they are interested in a move for the Liverpool star.

Barcelona delay chase of Liverpool star Luis Diaz

However, the tragic passing of Jota has changed their stance for the time being.

Barcelona have decided to delay their transfer talks realising that it is not the best time to indulge in transfer negotiations with the Premier League champions.

Despite Liverpool making it clear that Diaz is not for sale, Barcelona are refusing to back down in their pursuit of the Premier League winner.

They feel the Reds attacker is the ideal player for their system under manager Hansi Flick and he can provide them the depth and versatility they are looking for in their attack.

Barcelona’s gesture of delaying transfer talks shows their class and it is something that should be appreciated considering the difficult period Liverpool are facing at the moment.

Football world is stunned after the Jota incident

The football world has been shocked and shaken after the passing of Jota in a car crash in Spain.

The 28-year-old Portuguese attacker was involved in the unfortunate incident alongside his brother Andre Silva who was also the victim of the incident.

As per the report, Barcelona are willing to halt their chase of the Liverpool attacker for days, perhaps weeks, before indulging in talks with the Premier League giants.

