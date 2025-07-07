Fluminense vs Chelsea Live Stream – a guide for Blues’ next Club World Cup match

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea are now just two wins away from lifting the Club World Cup as they prepare to face Brazilian giants Fluminense in Tuesday’s semi-final in New Jersey.

The Blues reached this stage after edging out Palmeiras in the quarter-finals, while Fluminense, the last remaining South American side in the competition, advanced after seeing off Asian champions Al-Hilal.

The clash promises to be a test for Chelsea, who will need to manage changes to their starting XI due to suspensions.

Both Liam Delap and Levi Colwill will miss the semi-final, having picked up their second yellow cards of the tournament in the hard-fought win over Palmeiras. Their absence will force the Premier League side to shuffle their lineup.

Nicolas Jackson, who was available for the Palmeiras game after serving a two-match suspension for a red card against Flamengo, did not feature in that fixture but is now expected to step in for Delap.

For Chelsea, this match is not only a chance to reach the Club World Cup final but also an opportunity to maintain their status as one of the top clubs in world football.

How to watch Fluminense vs Chelsea

With club football typically on pause during the summer, Chelsea fans will relish the rare chance to watch their team in action as they chase Club World Cup glory.

For supporters keen to follow every moment, DAZN is currently providing an accessible way to stream the tournament live, offering a no-cost viewing option for fans this summer.

While the free plan comes with certain limitations, including the presence of advertisements and the absence of replays or extended highlights, it still provides a convenient way to catch Chelsea’s fixtures without needing a paid subscription.

Those wanting an enhanced viewing experience can easily upgrade to DAZN’s premium service.

Chelsea face a difficult test

Fluminense are going to make it difficult for Chelsea and their pedigree cannot be ignored.

While the Blues will enter the match as the favourites, at this stage of the tournament, there are hardly any favourites when it comes to the latter stages of a knockout tournament.

The winner of this match will face the winner of Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid in the final of the competition.